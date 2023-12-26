Environment Canada is forecasting significant waves for two regions in B.C.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for two Vancouver Island regions, warning of potential ocean waves reaching up to seven metres on Wednesday.

The national weather agency says elevated ocean water levels mixed with significant waves are expected in the late morning in Greater Victoria until the early afternoon.

It says large waves, storm surge, and seasonably high tides may produce the high water levels, and coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially in low-lying areas.

Similarly on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Environment Canada says waves, which could reach a maximum of five to seven meters tall, are expected along shorelines exposed to open ocean.

It says waves and pounding surf will produce higher than normal water levels along the coast and are also expected to begin sweeping the island starting later in the morning on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says in the notice that these waves are likely to cause damage to coastal infrastructure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2023.