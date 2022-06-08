Environment Canada issued special weather statement for London-Middlesex area

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas due to heavy showers Wednesday night.

The forecast is calling for rainfall amounts of 10 to 25 mm with localized flooding in low-lying areas presenting a possible hazard.

Rain trickled toward the evening over regions along the southern and eastern shores of Lake Huron and the northern shore of Lake Erie.

Heavy showers are expected to pour in later in the evening, according to Environment Canada. The ground may have a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall due to the heavy amount.

The statement will be in effect until late Wednesday evening or overnight.