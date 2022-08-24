iHeartRadio

Environment Canada issues fog advisory

Thick fog causes poor visibility on Highway 401 in Toronto in this file photo.

Fog Advisory

According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility fog is expected to occur in the following areas:

  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville – Baysville
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Patches of dense fog will clear later this morning.

