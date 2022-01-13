iHeartRadio

Environment Canada issues fog advisory for London-Middlesex and area

A school bus is seen navigating the fog within the city of London, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Sean Irvine/ CTV London)

Give yourself extra time for your morning commute Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for many parts of Southwestern Ontario.

This includes London-Middlesex, Elgin, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford-Brant and Norfolk.

Dense fog is reducing visibility to near zero in some areas.

Most of the fog is expected to burn off by late morning.

