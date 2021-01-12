Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

According to its advisory, there have been reports of drizzle in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Erin, Mount Forest, Arthur and northern and southern Wellington County.

The environmental agency has had multiple reports of icy roads and sidewalks as a result.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada warned on its website.

"Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

The icy precipitation is expected to continue through the afternoon and evening, and at times may be mixed with light snow.

Icy roads #Guelph! Holy moly. Careful out there!