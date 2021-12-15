Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning

A weather warning for regions in the northeast was issued Wednesday at 4:57 am.

It said precipitation is expected to begin late this morning or early afternoon and may initially fall as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain.

And, a few hours of freezing rain is likely before the precipitation transitions to rain this afternoon as temperatures rise.

Up to 2 mm of ice accumulation is possible for the following areas:

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

North Bay - Powassan - Mattawa

West Nipissing - French River

South River - Burk's Falls

Kirkland Lake - Englehart

Temiskaming Shores - Temagami

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.