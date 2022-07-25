Environment Canada issues heat warnings as Vancouver Island temps to hit 35 C

Much of Vancouver Island, including Victoria and Nanaimo, B.C., is under a heat warning Monday that's expected to carry through the week.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 31 C and 35 C in inland areas of the island, and between 25 C and 29 C near the water.

Environment Canada issued the warnings early Monday for Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, Inland Vancouver Island and Eastern Vancouver Island. The extreme heat is expected to last until Friday or Saturday.

"A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week," the weather office said.

"The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely next weekend."

Environment Canada warned that extreme heat poses greatest risks for young children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Residents in extreme heat areas are urged to watch for signs of heat-related illness, including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of existing health conditions.

"Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions," the weather office said.