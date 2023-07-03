Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Toronto, Hamilton

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for Toronto and Hamilton on Monday afternoon, in advance of hot, humid weather expected throughout the week.

The warnings went into effect at 3 p.m.

The weather agency says to expect temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s, with humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s, starting on Tuesday and lasting until Wednesday, or Thursday in some areas further east.

“A two or three day hot and humid event for most areas [is] expected to begin on Tuesday. Areas near the lakes could be slightly cooler than regions further inland. These hot and humid conditions will begin to end from west to east Wednesday night,” Environment Canada says on their website.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category. Extreme heat affects everyone. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

The weather agency says that it issues heat warnings when very high temperatures or humid conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or exhaustion.

