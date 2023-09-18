iHeartRadio

Environment Canada issues heavy rainfall warning in Central Ontario


Umbrellas are called for in Central Ontario as heavy rainfalls are expected. Mon. Sept. 18, 2023 (CTV NEWS)

Rainfall warning is in effect for the Blue Mountains area.

Environment Canada has posted a heavy rainfall warning for Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.

The national weather agency says slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall early this morning.

Rainfall warnings are only issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Local rainfall amounts could be in excess of 50 mm.

12