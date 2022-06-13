Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Central Alberta
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for parts of central Alberta as a massive weather system moves in from the south.
Heavy and prolonged downpours are expected to drop between 50 and 150 mm of rain in areas of central Alberta over the next two days - soaking parts of the province with more than an average month of precipitation.
Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail and Stettler can expect 50 to 80 mm with heavy rain starting Monday night and lasting through Wednesday.
Rocky Mountain House and Caroline will see showers today turn to heavy and sustained rain until Wednesday morning. Residents can expect 75 to 125 mm, but Environment Canada says that more than 150 mm is possible in areas.
The heavy downpours can cause flash floods, water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low lying areas. People in affected regions should watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts as the rain could raise river levels by one or two meters.
Edmonton is expecting showers over the week, but no rainfall warnings have been issued for the capital region.
