Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm

Environment Canada and city of Ottawa officials are urging people to postpone non-essential travel on Friday, as the biggest winter storm of the season is set to hit the capital.

The weather agency issued a snowfall warning Thursday morning calling for 20 to 30 centimetres of snow by early Saturday morning.

"Everything's going to happen about midnight," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips tells CTV News Ottawa.

"The heaviest snow might be around 6 o'clock tomorrow morning; we're talking about heavy at times from 6 o'clock on for most of the day, and then petering out as we get through to the evening hours."

Environment Canada says Ottawa could see peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour on Friday as the storm moves through the region.

"The Friday commutes may be significantly impacted. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada said.

Phillips described the storm as "mammoth" as the Colorado low brings snow, freezing rain and ice pellets towards Ontario and Quebec.

The snowfall warning stretches along the Highway 401 corridor from Belleville to the Ontario-Quebec border, with Environment Canada calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow for the Kingston, Brockville, Kemptville and Prescott, and up to 25 cm of snow in the Cornwall area.

Ottawa has received 25 cm of snow since the start of November, including 12 cm last Sunday.

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, Phillips says this will guarantee you'll see snow on the ground on Dec. 25.

"This is like a pre-Christmas gift," Phillips told CTV Morning Live on Wednesday. "This ensures you're going to have a White Christmas because you're going to have that beautiful snow on the ground and then the temperatures are going to fall."

WINTER PARKING BAN

A winter parking ban will be in effect starting Friday night at 7 p.m. until Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

"These hours might be extended if additional time is needed to complete winter road operations," the city said in a news release.

Vehicles parked on streets during a parking ban may be ticketed and towed. Residents have access to some OC Transpo park and rides and recreation centres to park. You can visit this website for more information.

��️Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the City of Ottawa. Starting tonight and running through the weekend we’ll see snowfall amounts anywhere from 15 to 25 cm.



��Winter Weather Parking Ban will be in effect Dec 16 from 7 pm to Dec 17 at 7am.



��Safe travels! pic.twitter.com/LJWTNUlBFG

Bryden Denyes, the city's program manager of road services, said roads staff are ready to respond to the storm whenever it starts.

"We're going through right now and making sure all of our equipment and materials are ready," he told CTV Morning Live on Thursday. "Our staff are on call and our supervisors are monitoring the weather. We'll have staff ready to respond no matter what time it starts."

Denyes said he expects the Friday morning commute to be affected by some "heavy, heavy snow."

"We'll be making sure all of our priority roads have equipment on it, priority sidewalks and our winter cycling network for our a.m. peak period," he said.

He also said the fewer cars there are on the roads, the faster the city can clear them.

"The less traffic out on the roads definitely helps us move through our operations faster, and we can get it done safer."

Denyes said after clearing priority roads, he expects city crews to be able to start clearing residential streets on Saturday, but it depends on how long the storm lasts.

WINTER DRIVING TIPS

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding motorists to adjust their driving due to the conditions.

Police are offering the following tips for motorists when snow starts to fall.