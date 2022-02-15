Environment Canada issued snowfall warning for parts of Simcoe County

Environment Canada issued a winter weather advisory in parts of Simcoe County early Tuesday morning..

Up to five centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas causing potential hazardous driving conditions.

The snowfall is expected to stick around until mid-Tuesday morning. Environment Canada said the lake effect snow will impact those travelling through areas of Wasaga Beach to the south of Barrie.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada stated on its website.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common."

The weather advisory ended later Tuesday morning.