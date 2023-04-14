Environment Canada issues special weather statement
A special air quality statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.
According to Environment Canada, some people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.
Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.
Across the region Friday, temperatures are expected to reach upwards of 27 C — which would break the record of 24.4 C set back in 1941.
