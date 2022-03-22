Environment Canada issues special weather statement ahead of freezing rain, heavy rainfall

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the region ahead of some incoming freezing rain and heavy rainfall.

Affected areas include London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

The freezing rain is expected to start sometime after midnight Wednesday and two to four mm of ice accretion is possible along with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

The agency says a total of 10 to 25 mm of rainfall after the freezing rain may lead to some localized flooding throughout Wednesday.

Power outages are possible and driving conditions could be dangerous.