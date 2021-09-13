Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Environment Canada is tracking a line of thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds headed to the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas.
The agency is tracking the thunderstorms and issued a special weather statement Monday afternoon.
The line of storms is currently located from Sarnia to Windsor and is tracking east at 100 km/hr.
The locations impacted include Windsor, Sarnia Chatham, Petrolia and Forest.
Environment Canada says the storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 km/h and heavy rain.
The agency reminds residents to take cover immediately should threatening weather develop.
-
Parties look to flip Conservative heavy Brandon-Souris ridingIt's the home stretch for federal parties as election day draws closer and candidates in the Brandon-Souris riding are looking to make the most out of the time left.
-
Demand for COVID-19 testing surges in Alberta, results being delayedA surge in demand for COVID-19 testing in Alberta means some people are waiting longer than usual for results and the province is asking for patience.
-
Family of homicide victim releases statementThe family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
-
The impact a Winnipeg study has had on a family from Ireland 13 years laterA treatment for an infantile severe bone disease that was tested in Winnipeg is proving to be life-changing 13 years later.
-
Calgary theatre companies announce plans to head back to the stageCalgary theatre is coming back in some tried and true ways, and a few new ones, too.
-
Timmins Transit bus moves message of Indigenous reconciliationTimmins Mayor George Pirie said it is important to acknowledge the past and present treatment of Indigenous people.
-
B.C. attorney general pushing for U.S.-style racketeering laws to combat organized crimeAs the inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia winds to a close, CTV News has learned Attorney General David Eby has been asking the federal government to re-write parts of the Criminal Code to make it easier to target and convict people associated with organized crime groups.
-
Farewell event planned for Medicine Hat Arena ahead of demolitionAlbertans are invited to say a final goodbye to the Medicine Hat Arena on Sept. 25.
-
Man arrested after pouring 'hot liquid' on person during anti-vaccine passport protest in Victoria: VicPDVictoria police say a man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threw "hot liquid" on someone during a protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system.