Environment Canada issues special weather statement issued for parts of Simcoe County

Severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rain and damaging winds could be moving into the region Tuesday.

Simcoe County and Muskoka are under a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

Twenty to 40 millimetres of rain could fall within an hour with gusts of wind up to 70 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada says drivers can expect low visibility and ponding of water on parts of the highway, leading to difficult driving conditions.

The showers and thunderstorms are expected to end this evening.

The special weather statement is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago.