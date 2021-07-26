Environment Canada issues special weather statements across Metro Vancouver with temperatures expected to rise

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across Metro Vancouver with temperatures sitting above the seasonal average.

According to Environment Canada, the average temperature in Metro Vancouver in July is 22 degrees Celsius, however right now it’s around 27.

Statements are in effect for the following regions:

Metro Vancouver - central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver - North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver - northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver - southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver - southwest including Richmond and Delta

According to Environment Canada, the highest temperatures will occur Thursday through Saturday, with daytime temperatures rising three to five degrees compared to Monday and Tuesday, raising them into the high 20s by the water and to the low 30s inland.

Temperatures are expected to be the highest in the Fraser Valley and Sea to Sky regions, however they’re not expected to reach as high as they did during the heat wave in late June, and as of now, official heat warnings have not been put in place.