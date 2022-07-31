Environment Canada issues tornado warning for area near Kindersley, Sask.

Environment Canada warned Sunday evening that a series of severe thunderstorms near Kindersley were developing the potential to produce tornadoes.

Radar indicated a strong rotation on a thunderstorm about 10 km southwest of Eston. The storm was moving toward the southeast at 30 km/h.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the warning said.

As of 6:30 p.m., the areas under the warning included:

R.M. of Newcombe including Glidden and Madison

R.M. of Snipe Lake including Eston and Plato

R.M. of Mariposa including Tramping Lake and Broadacres

R.M. of Progress including Kerrobert and Luseland

R.M. of Winslow including Dodsland and Plenty

Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall were also possible, Environment Canada said.

The agency encourages the public to monitor forecasts and alerts and to report severe weather by emailing SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.

