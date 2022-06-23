Environment Canada issues Tornado warning for parts of Sask.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of the province, as well as severe thunderstorm warnings.

For more information on what areas are affected, click here.

In the event of a tornado, Environment Canada reminds residents to go indoors and shelter in a room on the lowest floor away from any windows.

Severe warned and tornado warned storms continue. Seek shelter if you are in these areas and listen to all warnings. #SKstorm pic.twitter.com/P0Ja3LaqYt