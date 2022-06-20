Environment Canada issues two-day heat warning for London region

Mother Nature is marking the official start of summer with Environment Canada and the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) both issuing two-day heat alerts.

According to Environment Canada, there will be a spike in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. The daytime high is expected to reach 33C feeling like 39C with the humidity on Tuesday – the first day of summer - with sunny skies and light winds sustained at 20km/h.

The weather authority is also warning that Tuesday will see a UV index of 11, or extreme.

Tuesday night will offer a brief break from the heat, with an overnight low of 22C.

On Wednesday, Londoners can expect a high of 31C, a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Overnight, temperatures will dip to 15C.

In response, the MLHU issued a two-day heat alert of its own on Monday, which is slated to remain in effect until Thursday morning, when temperatures will offer a brief reprieve.

According to the MLHU, the following tips are recommended to avoid the risks of heat-related illness:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel very thirsty

Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight

When possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors. If you must be outside, seek shade as much as possible and plan outdoor activities in the early morning or evening

Wear a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors

Keep shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home

Take a cool bath or shower periodically to cool down, or use cool, wet towels

Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven

Avoid intense or moderately intense physical activity

Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device during extended periods of excessive heat

The MLHU issues a heat warning when Environment Canada issues a forecast calling of a daytime high of 31C or higher and a low of 20C or high for two consecutive days, or Environment Canada issues a forecast calling for humidex values of 40C or higher for two consecutive days.

This is the second heat event to plague southern Ontario in the last week.

According to Environment Canada, the average daytime high for London this time of year is 24C.

More information about heat-related illness can be found on the MLHU website.