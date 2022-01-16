Environment Canada issues winter storm watch for Regina

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Regina, warning of potentially hazardous conditions Monday.

A low pressure system is set to bring a mix of winter weather set to impact much of Southern Sask. Monday night continuing into early Tuesday.

The alert warned of reduced visibility due to blizzard conditions. Northwesterly winds gusts of 70km/h to 90 km/h are expected Monday night for Southern Sask.

The cold front that is set to overtake the province will have the ability to drop temperatures suddenly, making surfaces such as roads, walkways and parking lots very icy and slippery.

Additionally Environment Canada warns that freezing rain is possible ahead of the system along the warm front that extends from North Battleford Southeast to Estevan Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

Extreme cold conditions are expected for Tuesday night as an artic ridge of high pressure moves into the province.

Environment Canada recommends Regina residents to avoid travel if possible and to continue monitoring for alerts and updates on the conditions leading into Monday.