Environment Canada reports record-setting heat in Sask.

June is off to a record-breaking start in Saskatchewan.

According to Environment Canada, 22 communities across the province set or tied daily temperature records on Thursday as a heatwave continues to sweep through the prairies.

The Rosetown area saw some of the highest temperatures, hitting 36.6 C on Thursday and breaking its previous record of 36 C.

Spritwood broke the longest-standing record. The area recorded a high of 33.3 C, breaking its record of 32.2 C set in 1961.

Hot weather records were also broken in the following communities:

  • Assiniboia (35.9 C)
  • Broadview (33.8 C)
  • Coronach (34.2 C)
  • Cypress Hills (30.6)
  • Elbow (34.9 C)
  • Estevan (35.1 C)
  • Indian Head (35.4 C)
  • Last Mountain (34.2 C)
  • Lucky Lake (36.3 C)
  • Maple Creek (34.4 C)
  • North Battleford (35.2 C)
  • Rockglen (33.1 C)
  • Scott (34.9 C)
  • Swift Current (35.1 C)
  • Waskesiu Lake (32.1 C)
  • Watrous (35.2 C)
  • Wynyard (33 C)
  • Yorkton (33.5 C)

As of Friday morning, Environment Canada had a heat warning in place for southern and central areas of the province.