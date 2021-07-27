Environment Canada warns hot weather to return to Vancouver Island this week

Special weather statements are in effect for much of Vancouver Island, including the Greater Victoria area, as unseasonably high temperatures return to British Columbia.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to reach into the high-20s near the water and low-30s inland this week, while overnight lows rise into the high teens.

The special weather statement applies to Greater Victoria, Inland Vancouver Island, Eastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada says the special weather statement could be upgraded to warnings as the hottest weather arrives between Thursday and Saturday.

The weather service is advising residents to watch for signs of heat illnesses, including rashes, cramps, swelling, fainting and the worsening of some health conditions.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada said Tuesday. “Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Forecasters say conditions will not be as hot as late June, when temperature records shattered across Western Canada and the BC Coroners Service determined sweltering conditions caused hundreds of deaths.