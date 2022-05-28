Environment Canada warns of heavy rain inbound for southeast

Environment Canada released a rainfall warning Saturday afternoon predicting 30-50mm of rainfall for the southeast corner of the province.

The warning extends from the Canada/U.S border to the community of Whitewood, and as far west as Weyburn.

The federal weather agency warns that heavy rain can cause flash floods and that “localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Environment Canada urges residents in the areas under warning to be mindful of the current weather conditions and to listen for updates as the situation progresses.

According to the latest forecast, the heavy rainfall is set to begin tapering off Sunday evening.

To report severe weather, residents can send an email to SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.