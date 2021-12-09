Environment Canada warns of strong winds, heavy rain in Waterloo Region

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and surrounding areas, warning of strong winds and heavy rain starting Friday.

Most of southern Ontario is under the special weather statement, including Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo, Mount Forest, Arthur and Wellington County.

The weather agency said rain will start on Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning. Rainfall totals between 25 and 45 millimetres could accumulate by Saturday night.

There is also a possibility of winds gusting up to 70 km/h on Saturday afternoon.

The winds could damage trees and power lines, Environment Canada said.