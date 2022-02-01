Environment Canada warns up to 5cm of snow possible on Malahat, East Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning of potential snowfall in two regions of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.

Between two and five centimetres is expected to fall over East Vancouver Island and the Malahat area, according to a special weather statement posted Tuesday afternoon.

"Higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island are likely to see higher accumulations, while regions closer to sea level may not see much accumulation," the weather office said in a statement.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada added.

The special weather statement in East Vancouver Island affects communities from Duncan to Nanaimo, Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, and from Courtenay to Campbell River.

The snow is expected to fall Wednesday morning before transitioning to rain late Wednesday afternoon and evening.