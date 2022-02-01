Environment Canada warns up to 5cm of snow possible on Malahat, East Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of potential snowfall in two regions of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.
Between two and five centimetres is expected to fall over East Vancouver Island and the Malahat area, according to a special weather statement posted Tuesday afternoon.
"Higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island are likely to see higher accumulations, while regions closer to sea level may not see much accumulation," the weather office said in a statement.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada added.
The special weather statement in East Vancouver Island affects communities from Duncan to Nanaimo, Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, and from Courtenay to Campbell River.
The snow is expected to fall Wednesday morning before transitioning to rain late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of senior red-fronted lemurStaff at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a red-fronted lemur that lived well beyond his life expectancy.
-
Calgary family of Sam Adekugbe watching close as Team Canada on verge of World Cup qualificationIt will take a lot of luck — and results going their way — but the men's national soccer team is on the verge of securing one of 32 places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment projectPlanners in Nanaimo, B.C. are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzardA 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.