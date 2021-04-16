'Environmental conditions' a factor in crash that left longboarder hurt: police

A longboarder has a broken leg but is otherwise OK, according to officials, after a crash Thursday evening.

Police say a Chevrolet Corvette was turning from westbound Lessard Road onto northbound 199 Street when it hit the man.

The 28-year-old had been crossing 199 Street in a marked crosswalk.

The Corvette's 54-year-old male driver was not hurt.

Investigators say "environmental conditions" are being considered a factor in the crash, but not speed or alcohol.