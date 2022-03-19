Environmental groups renew calls for CRD to stop spreading biosolids at landfill

The Peninsula Biosolids Coalition is once again voicing its concerns about the burying and spreading of biosolids from the Capital Regional District’s regional wastewater treatment facility at Hartland Landfill.

“Roughly two-thirds of the production in January was spread,” said Hugh Stephens, vice-chair of the Mount Work Coalition.

The CRD has an agreement with the Lafarge cement plant in Richmond, B.C., to use the biosolid pellets as a fuel.

The problem is, at times the “Class A” biosolids aren’t produced to the standard that Lafarge can use. Also, that plant closes down for six weeks every year for general maintenance. During that time, the plant won’t take the treatment facility’s biosolids.

“Our coalition is very concerned at the potential for airborne and waterborne pollution from this stuff,” said Stephens. “We are asking for the CRD to immediately stop spreading at Hartland.”

The coalition points to recent data released by the CRD indicating that in 2021, more than 6,600 tonnes of biosolids were spread or buried at Hartland. Of that, 1,589 tonnes of the Class A product was spread. That is contrary to the CRD’s public assurances that a maximum of 700 tonnes would be spread.

“There is over 80,000 chemicals found in biosolids, including PHs, PFAs, micro-plastics, heavy metals that are not taken care of in any way or remediated in any way by current sewage treatment strategy,” said Philippe Lucas, founder of Biosolid Free BC.

Lucas says when those biosolids are exposed to the Vancouver Island’s wet climate, they will break down and end up in the environment.

“We have asked the province to let us do something else with it,” said Colin Plant, chair of the Capital Regional District board.

Plant says these biosolids should be looked at as an energy source.

The CRD has written to B.C.’s Environment Ministry asking for the province to allow the CRD to explore other options for the biosolids, rather than spreading them out at Hartland. The minister has not responded to the CRD’s letters.

The Township of Esquimalt is waiting on the results of a business-case study exploring the possibility of creating a gasification plant. That plant would deal with the municipality’s garbage, compost and yard waste, turning it into a product called biochar.

“It has a significant value on the market,” said Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins.

Biochar has many uses, including as a fertilizer.

Both the Peninsula Biosolids Coalition and the CRD are closely monitoring Esquimalt’s progress. Going forward, if a gasification plant were to be built at Hartland, that could be a solution for dealing with the treatment plant’s biosolids.

“I think we have the opportunity to really turn things around, to actually get a benefit, instead of waste,” said Desjardins.