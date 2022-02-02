Environmental groups serve Alberta premier, government with defamation lawsuit
Five environmental organizations are following through on a threat to sue Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and the provincial government for defamation.
In documents filed today, the groups allege Kenney deliberately twisted the findings of a public inquiry into their funding and whether they were conspiring to landlock Alberta oil by spreading misinformation about its environmental impacts.
The inquiry, headed by Steve Allan, found the groups had done nothing wrong.
But the groups allege that after Allan's report was released, Kenney made public statements and social media posts that kept falsely accusing them, statements that were repeated on government websites.
A private law firm hired to defend Kenney and the government has not filed a statement of defence and a spokesman for the premier's office says he can't comment on a matter before the courts.
Paul Champ, a lawyer for the environmental groups, says his clients filed the lawsuit because they feel political leaders shouldn't be able to use their office to bully those they disagree with.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.
