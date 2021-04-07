Environmentalists disappointed by court decision on restocking Discovery Islands fish farms

A spokeswoman for an environmental law charity says she's disappointed by a federal court ruling that suspends a government ban on restocking three fish farms in the Discovery Islands.

Ecojustice lawyer Margot Venton says the decision earlier this week sets a concerning precedent and could jeopardize wild salmon when they migrate to the ocean this year and next.

Justice Peter George Pamel's ruling relates to the ban imposed in December by the federal fisheries minister on new fish transfers to the farms that are to be phased out by July 2022.

Pamel says Mowi Canada West and Saltstream claim the transfer of fish is a vital part of operating under their aquaculture licences.