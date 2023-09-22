Enwin gives update on downtown power outage related to alley hole

Enwin Utilities crews are still working to restore power to some downtown customers after an unoccupied parked vehicle plunged through the ground into an underground electric vault.

The incident occurred in an alley behind the 300 block of Pelissier Street on Tuesday.

The vehicle involved in the incident was successfully removed from the underground vault Wednesday evening, allowing Enwin access to the damaged area.

Enwin teams have worked continuously since the incident occurred, to restore power to impacted customers and repair infrastructure.

“While power was restored to most customers hours after the incident on Tuesday evening, restoration to those fed directly through power at the vault area will be restored by Friday afternoon through temporary means,” said a news release from Enwin.

Enwin says they are currently working directly with those 29 customers on next steps to safely restore power and are working with the management and tenants of Royal Windsor Terrace on temporary power services until vault restoration can be completed.

To ensure public safety and worker safety, Enwin is requesting that members of the public avoid the work area.