Enwin investigates Walkerville power outage
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Enwin Utilities says crews are investigating a power outage in the Walkerville area.
The utilities company reported the outage around 8:12 a.m. Monday, with an estimated return of 12:30 p.m.
According Enwin’s outage map, about 122 customers were left without power for most of the morning.
Power was restored to the area by 1:07 p.m. Anyone still experiencing power outages is asked to call Enwin.
#ENWINAlert JUL 31, 2023 01:07 PM
Power is Restored in Walkerville. If your power is still out please call 519-255-2727.
