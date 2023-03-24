Enwin warns customers of potential phone scam

Enwin Utilities is warning residents of a possible phone scam threatening to disconnect residents’ electricity.

In a social media post from the utilities company, Enwin tells customers if they receive a call from someone threatening to disconnect service unless you pay a pre-paid credit card to “say no and hang up.”

The company reminds residents not to offer any information, and when in doubt, call customer service at 519-255-2727.

