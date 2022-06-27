ENWIN warns of potential scam attempts in Windsor area
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
ENWIN is alerting customers to a potential scam where fraudsters call residents claiming to represent the utility company.
Customers have reported receiving calls or visits from individuals claiming to be from ENWIN and advising the resident is in immediate threat of disconnection if they do not pay fees through a list of kiosks in the Windsor area or by direct cash, a news release from the company said.
ENWIN is offering the following tips for customers to avoid scams:
- If someone comes to your home or place of business claiming to be an ENWIN employee, ask for photo ID and if in doubt, call ENWIN to verify at 519-255-2727. ENWIN employees will not demand fees to be paid onsite.
- Don’t call phone numbers provided to you in an email or voicemail. Instead, call ENWIN directly at 519-255-2727. ENWIN does not have a 1-800 phone number.
- Never make a payment for a charge that isn’t listed on your most recent bill.
- Never share personal information about your bills or finances with a stranger.
- If you feel unsafe, call Windsor Police Service or 911.
ENWIN is asking anyone who is contacted to call the Windsor Police Service non-emergency line at 519-258-6111.
