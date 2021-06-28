EPCOR issues voluntary restriction on non-essential water use in southeast Edmonton

Residents of southeast Edmonton are being asked by the city’s utilities provider to reduce non-essential water use as other surrounding areas implement water restrictions.

According to EPCOR, some customers in that area might be experiencing water pressure issues.

On Monday evening, EPCOR requested southeast Edmontonians voluntarily limit the amount of water they use for non-essential purposes due to the heat wave and limitations with pumping systems in that part of the city.

Residents located from Whitemud Drive and south and from Calgary Trail to the east end boundary are being asked to reduce their non-essential water use from the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

EPCOR says non-essential water use includes watering of lawns or gardens, washing cars or driveways, and filling a swimming pool or hot tub.

“Please practice wise water use,” EPCOR said a statement. “Every drop helps.

“For example, take short showers instead of baths and turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or shaving.”

EPCOR says Edmontonians should not be concerned about the overall supply or drinking water quality in the city.

“EPCOR continues to apply all of its technology and resources to ensuring water quality remains safe.”

SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES IMPLEMENT WATER RESTRICTIONS

Many counties and municipalities in the Edmonton region issued their own water use restrictions.

Water restrictions are in effect for all residents of Sturgeon County due to the extreme heat and dry conditions placing “increased demand on the water system.”

Sturgeon County is asking residents until further notice to reduce or postpone all non-essential water use.

For those who want to continue to water their lawns, trees, or gardens, the county is asking residents to abide by an odd/even water restriction where if your address ends in an even number you can water on even dates throughout the month while addresses ending in an odd number can water on odd days of the month.

“We recognize this could be an inconvenience and ask for your patience,” Sturgeon County said in a statement. “Following this request will help reduce our demand on the water supply.”

St. Albert asked residents to use their water “efficiently” to better conserve supply levels.

Leduc, Stony Plain, and Strathcona County also implemented voluntary non-essential water use restrictions.

Parkland County temporarily shuttered their potable water station in Acheson. The county expects the station to be closed for several days.