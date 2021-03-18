A local epidemiologist is hoping the government acts fast to address variants of concern, as the number of presumptive cases in the province grows.

Dr. Cory Neudorf, an epidemiology and public health professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said Saskatchewan’s window to get the spread of variants under control is closing.

"Right now, I would say days to a week or two before things are going to likely take off so much that it’s going to be hard to put things back in the bottle," he said.

The number of variant cases has continued to grow in Regina with 489 confirmed and presumptive cases, which is an increase of 350 in the past week. Regina accounts for 86 per cent of all variant cases in the province.

The province believes an accelerated vaccine program in the Queen City, combined with the current restrictions, is the best way to combat the spread of variants.

"I have no reason to think that it won’t work," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "We’ve got our vaccines, we have testing capacity if people are feeling ill they can come in and get tested, we feel that the public health measures at this point and time are sufficient."

The minister didn’t rule out stricter measures, but feels the vaccine is the additional tool needed to stick with the current measures in place.

"I understand that there is a time lapse between when you get vaccinated and when that vaccine has fully impacted your system, but these are all tools we’re able to do," Merriman said.

Neudorf said about 80 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated to develop a herd immunity. Currently 7.5 per cent of Saskatchewan’s population has received at least one dose.

"Even at the fastest, most optimistic rate, we’re still months away from achieving the kind of immunity at a population level that’s going to help us stop the spread," Neudorf said.

While we wait for more vaccines to be administered, Neudorf said residents should be implementing their own restrictions.

"What did we do in March [of 2020] around a single person going out to get groceries and buying for a longer period of time, reducing our contacts with individuals, being really vigilant with our masking and washing of hands," he said.

Neudorf would also like to see the province be more aggressive with its testing and contact tracing to find to identify where the variant is spreading.