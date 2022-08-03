Epidural shortage in B.C.: What expecting parents should know

Expecting parents in British Columbia may be impacted by a shortage of the tubes used to provide pain medication through epidurals during labour and delivery.

The Provincial Health Services Authority said the shortage is impacting health-care providers across North America, and is due to material shortages and manufacturing delays.

A PHSA spokesperson said vendors of epidural catheter kits are only able to provide a limited stock. He said the province is working with several vendors to secure a supply.

Additionally, the PHSA said, it is working with stakeholders on other solutions, including "conservation of products" and "alternative clinical practice."

It is trying to find a "stable supply of a clinically suitable substitute."

"PHSA also works with all hospitals and health authorities throughout B.C. to manage and maintain inventory supplies, ensuring appropriate allocation of supplies. Patients and the public can be assured that supplies will be available when needed," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Tuesday.

There's no known timeline of when the supply issue will be resolved, the authority said.

A Health Canada report suggests the shortage was first noted on July 18, and is expected to last through December.

The PHSA said B.C. has a rate of epidurals at hospitals of about 50 per cent, and that it has enough tubes in stock to last several months.

In an emailed statement, the provincial Health Ministry said B.C.'s busiest birthing centre uses approximately 10 kits a day, so B.C. Women's Hospital should be able to give out epidurals for months.

The province acknowledged the shortages and delays, but said, "Patients and the public can be assured that supplies will be available when needed."

A ministry spokesperson said there are a number of different options for pain management available in addition or alternative to epidurals, including Gravol, sterile water injections, hot-and-cold therapy and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) machines.

She said patients should talk to their care providers early on in their pregnancies about what is the best option for them.

While the shortage is impacting most Canadian provinces, Western Canada seems to be hit harder, according to the vice-president of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society.

Dr. Lucie Filteau told The Canadian Press that rumours of a shortage began on a private online page of about 30 anesthesiologists across Canada, and that at first, it seemed like there were just "isolated little pockets" impacted.

Over time, the Ottawa anesthesiologist said, it became clear that the problem was more widespread.

She said B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba seem to be the most impacted, and that anesthesiologists are frustrated with an apparent lack of information from manufacturers to Health Canada, and then on to health-care providers.

"If the shortage is global, maybe it wouldn't make a difference. But I do think that on the communication side, on the supply-chain side and the protocols that exist, there's room for improvement," she told CP.

With files from The Canadian Press