EPS cleared by ASIRT for 2020 hit-and-run response that ended in a suicide

Trigger warning: This article discusses suicide

A review by Alberta's law enforcement watchdog cleared the Edmonton Police Service of any wrongdoing in a 2020 police chase that ended with the suspect shooting themselves.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team released its findings Friday on the incident that started when a police officer was struck by a motorist driving a white Hyundai.

On Nov. 19, 2020, around 1:20 a.m., police officers directed traffic on foot as an oversized load moved on Whitemud Drive when the vehicle was directed to stop between the 17 Street overpass and Anthony Henday Drive.

The unnamed 19-year-old driver of Hyundai initially stopped, ASIRT said in the final report, "but then accelerated suddenly," striking the police officer who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A pilot vehicle assisting the oversized load followed the Hyundai, providing police with directional updates.

Police attempted a traffic stop near 17 Street and Ellerslie Road, but the 19-year-old "refused to stop and entered into a criminal flight" from officers.

"(The driver) subsequently lost control on icy roads and slid into a ditch on 17 Street," the report said.

Officers exited their vehicle and observed that the driver of the Hyundai had a modified 9-mm carbine. According to ASIRT, the 19-year-old "ran" to the passenger side of his vehicle, kissed his female passenger, and then raised the gun and shot himself.

Police did not discharge their weapons, ASIRT confirmed. Officers later confirmed that the Hyundai had been stolen.

The medical examiner said the cause of the man's death was a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the manner of death as suicide. Toxicology showed that the man had methamphetamine and cannabis in his system at the time of death.

In interviews with the female passenger after the incident, ASIRT said she had been in a relationship with the man for six to seven months and that an hour before the incident, the man purchased meth and smoked a "significant amount."

Additionally, the female told the police watchdog that her partner had "spoken frequently" about suicide in the previous days.

ASIRT, which investigates police incidents involving serious injury or death, was directed to probe the entire incident to see if any police action may have contributed to the death.

"There are no reasonable grounds, nor reasonable suspicion, to believe that any of the officers on scene committed an offence(s)," wrote Michael Ewenson, ASIRT executive director. "Responsibility for the tragic end to this encounter rests solely with (the) affected person."

"In this case, there is no overt action or use of force on the part of police," Ewenson added.