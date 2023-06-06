EPS constable, former peace officers charged after 2020 custody death

An Edmonton Police Service constable and two former peace officers have been charged after a man died in a cell in 2020.

A 38-year-old man arrested for outstanding warrants was found dead inside a cell at the EPS headquarters downtown on March 16.

An autopsy determined he died of fentanyl toxicity.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated his death and released its report on Oct. 12, 2022.

EPS then conducted its own investigation and sent its findings to the Calgary Crown Prosecution Service for its opinion.

Mathieu Labrie, 32, Jeffrey Mullenix, 52, and Const. Yi Yang, 35, were all charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life in relation to this investigation.

The three men were community peace officers in the service's former detainee unit at the time.

Const. Yang is on administrative leave with pay.

Labrie and Mullenix are not employed by Edmonton police.