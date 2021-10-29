EPS Headquarters the centre of suspicious package investigation

The bomb squad was involved in a suspicious package investigation in front of Edmonton Police Service Headquarters Friday night.

EPS told CTV News Edmonton that investigators were called to the scene after 4 p.m. after a package looking like some sort of "device" was found.

Several cruisers blocked roads around the downtown building until around 8:30 p.m.

Parts of 97 Street and 103A Avenue were closed to traffic but have since reopened.

Police could not say what the package was or if it was potentially harmful as their investigation continues.

This is a developing story and information will be added as it becomes available...