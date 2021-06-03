EPS Homicide Section investigating death in Ritchie neighbourhood

The death of a man in south Edmonton early Wednesday morning is suspicious, police say.

Officers found him in medical distress in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue at approximately 1:25 a.m. and tried to save his life.

The man died in hospital, police said.

The EPS Homicide Section is investigating the death.

The victim's autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.