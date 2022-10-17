EPS identifies homicide victim, seeks dash-cam footage

An autopsy has determined that the man killed in north Edmonton on Thanksgiving Monday died from a stab wound.

Edmonton Police Service identified the victim as Dakota Peter a week after his death.

The 20-year-old died in hospital after an altercation in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street before 7:45 p.m.

EPS is asking residents and drivers for footage from 82 Street between 118 Avenue and 123 Avenue between 7:20 and 7:40 p.m.

Anyone with information about Peter's death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.