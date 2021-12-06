EPS implements new virtual tool to help during non-emergency calls

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it is deploying new virtual software to help respond to non-emergency calls more efficiently.

In a press release sent last week, EPS said it is using 911eye, a software collaboration by Calgary company Levvel Inc. and Capita Solutions in the United Kingdom, in non-emergency situations.

The tool allows EPS to follow up with someone reporting a non-emergency or non-life threatening crime remotely by sending them a link to a private video chat on their smartphone or tablet. The caller can then walk police through a situation or provide details through live video about an incident without EPS having to deploy members to a scene.

"The COVID-19 pandemic was a driving force in exploring new ways the Edmonton Police Service could continue serving the community while ensuring safety for the public and responding officers," said Supt. Warren Driechel, EPS information technology division, in a statement.

"911eye enables our officers the ability to help Edmontonians in a way that hasn't been done before: remotely," he added. "Just as 911eye helps shape the future of law enforcement, it also helps policing become more innovative in a meaningful way."

EPS says it began testing the platform in March 2020 and has recently signed on to continue using the software.

According to Levvel Inc., callers can opt into using the service. Once a user clicks the link on any smart device, the video stream with an EPS officer begins.

No footage is stored, and the EPS cannot access any other data from any device, other than the caller's geographical location, Levvel Inc. says. The video stream can be pushed to other first responder devices when it's active.

According to Dan Munkittrick, Levvel Inc. vice president, the EPS is the first police force in Canada to utilize the platform that many emergency service agencies in the U.S. and U.K. are using.

"It's exciting to share that the Edmonton Police Service is a pioneer in the Canadian emergency services sector," Munkittrick said in a statement. "Enabling responders and call-takers to see vital real-time footage to make informed decisions will reduce risk and cost."