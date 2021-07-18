EPS investigating central Edmonton death deemed 'suspicious'
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Journalist
Adam Lachacz
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 46-year-old woman in central Edmonton they deem to be “suspicious.”
According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to assist EMS at a multi-unit residence in the area of 104 Street and 106 Avenue on Sunday at approximately 1:10 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the woman had died.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
EPS say a male who was located at the scene was arrested.
Police say no further information is being released as they continue their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
