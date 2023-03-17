EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources

Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.

Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan were shot early Thursday morning when they responded to a domestic dispute call around 12:47 a.m. in the area of 114 Avenue and 132 Street.

The teen also shot his mother, who is in hospital, before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Thursday evening.

Days earlier, a shooter walked into the Pizza Hut at 114 Avenue and 132 Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, and shot the employee.

Police released an image and description of the shooter on Monday evening, describing the person as wearing a bulky black coat, tight black pants or jeans, black shoes or boots, and a multi-coloured face covering.

Security video from the restaurant shows a person with a gun walk into the restaurant and wave the firearm back and forth before shooting the employee.

The restaurant is just a block from the shooting on Thursday.

Police were asked if there is a connection between the two investigations at a news conference on Friday afternoon, but remained tight-lipped.

"Certainly, geographical location, the way those offences were committed, the fact that a firearm was used in both instances, certainly, we’re live to that, it’s certainly being investigated," Deputy Chief Devin Laforce told reporters.

"As soon as we can make any determination, confirmation or not, we’ll definitely release that."

Laforce said the teen was known to police, but his dealings with officers had been non-criminal in nature.

"He was known to police, but he was never charged with an offence, is my understanding."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk