1 dead, 6 injured in Saturday morning shooting at north central Edmonton lounge

Police are investigating a shooting at a lounge in north central Edmonton that turned fatal.

The Edmonton Police Service says officers responded to reports of shots fired near 124 Street and 118 Avenue around 2:45 a.m Saturday. At the scene, police found six people had been injured.

Paramedics took two females and four males to hospital, EPS said in a release Saturday afternoon. Police found out later that another injured male took himself to hospital.

According to EPS, four of those people had non-life threatening injuries, and two remain in hospital in serious condition.

One of the injured men later died from his injuries.

An autopsy will be scheduled, police said. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. Police have had 118 Avenue between 124 Street and 127 Street closed to traffic since 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

EPS recovered a vehicle connected to the incident in north Edmonton, at 79 Street and Schonsee Way.

"Residents and commercial property owners in these neighbourhoods are asked to review dash cam or security footage for any suspicious activity captured early this morning," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Steven Dyer