EPS investigating series of 'security' incidents, 'anti-Semitic' rhetoric and threats made

The Edmonton Police Services (EPS) is investigating two incidents that occurred Sunday where homes were approached by people using anti-Semitic rhetoric.

The Jewish Federation, in a statement posted to their website, said there were “some incidents” Sunday evening in west Edmonton where a vehicle was driving through neighbourhoods while the vehicle’s occupants said they were “seeking Jews,” confronting people, and making threats.

“We are working with the EPS and they have confirmed that there will be increased police presence in the area to continue to ensure our security and safety,” the federation said.

“Additionally, the Jewish Federation has commissioned further security to patrol the area.”

When reached out to for comment by CTV News Edmonton, the Jewish Federation said that since the police investigation into the incidents is still ongoing they will not be commenting further.

In a series of tweets Monday evening, EPS Chief Dale McFee said police were aware of two incidents.

“These incidents are currently being investigated in consultation with our Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit,” McFee said. “It is important to note at this time, it is unknown if these incidents are related to the rallies for Palestine that occurred around Edmonton this weekend.

“The EPS denounces any and all acts of hate,” he added. “Incidents such as these have no place in our city.”

We understand these acts create feelings of fear within our communities, and as an organization, we are committed to keeping people safe, and fostering a sense of safety for all Edmontonians.

— Chief Dale McFee (@DMMcFee) May 18, 2021