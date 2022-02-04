EPS issues traffic advisory for downtown, major roads ahead of Saturday trucker protest

The Edmonton Police Service says it is ready to respond to planned convoys coming into the city for protests near the Alberta Legislature building this weekend.

Police issued a traffic advisory for downtown Edmonton as vehicles participating in convoys from several parts of Alberta supporting the "freedom convoy" demonstrations in Ottawa are expected to meet at the legislature grounds on Saturday.

Hundreds of truckers and others opposing cross-border vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions rolled into Ottawa last week for a rally and continued presence on Parliament Hill.

Last Saturday, a rally at the legislature saw approximately 2,000 people lining the streets to greet hundreds of vehicles that plugged traffic downtown and across the city.

According to police, despite the serious disruptions to traffic, no tickets or enforcement actions were taken at the event last weekend.

The convoys are expected to affect traffic in the city between the hours of at least 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., police said, with "significant" delays expected on the following roads:

Anthony Henday Drive

Yellowhead Trail

Stony Plain Road

Whitemud Drive

Gateway Boulevard

Walterdale Hill

Queen Elizabeth Park Road

"The EPS is aware of the planned convoys into the city on Saturday, and is dedicating crowd and traffic management resources," said Cheryl Voordenhout, police spokesperson, in a statement.

Voordenhout said that EPS would be supported by municipal and provincial partners "to maintain public safety" and "uphold the rights of all citizens during the demonstration" in Edmonton.

"Mitigation of disorderly conduct may include warnings, tickets, arrests, and gathering evidence for follow-up investigations," she added.

The City of Edmonton says it is working with the EPS to "ensure public safety and to minimize disruptions," adding that City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.