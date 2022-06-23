EPS looking to track down potential witnesses in Chinatown homicides

Police in Edmonton issued a public plea for help Thursday afternoon as they investigate the deaths of Ban Phuc Hoang and Hung Trang.

Both men died of blunt force injuries after they were attacked in separate businesses in Chinatown on May 18.

Justin Bone, 36, was arrested near the scenes and is facing two second-degree murder charges.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who was at Universal Electronics and Video, located at 10557 98 Street, on the day of the attacks.

"Investigators are specifically interested to speak with two respective unidentified persons who separately attended this location and then attended the next-door premises of Mildly Chinese Herbal Centre (10551 98 Street) that same day," Edmonton Police Service Spokesperson Landis Reichle wrote in a Thursday news release.

Police also want to speak to a "female who approached uniformed officers at 98 Street and 106 Avenue around 9:00 p.m. on (May 18) and notified them of the injured person at the premises of Universal Electronics and Video."

The potential witnesses are asked to call 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.