EPS looking to track down potential witnesses in Chinatown homicides
Police in Edmonton issued a public plea for help Thursday afternoon as they investigate the deaths of Ban Phuc Hoang and Hung Trang.
Both men died of blunt force injuries after they were attacked in separate businesses in Chinatown on May 18.
Justin Bone, 36, was arrested near the scenes and is facing two second-degree murder charges.
Officers now want to speak to anyone who was at Universal Electronics and Video, located at 10557 98 Street, on the day of the attacks.
"Investigators are specifically interested to speak with two respective unidentified persons who separately attended this location and then attended the next-door premises of Mildly Chinese Herbal Centre (10551 98 Street) that same day," Edmonton Police Service Spokesperson Landis Reichle wrote in a Thursday news release.
Police also want to speak to a "female who approached uniformed officers at 98 Street and 106 Avenue around 9:00 p.m. on (May 18) and notified them of the injured person at the premises of Universal Electronics and Video."
The potential witnesses are asked to call 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 24-26CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of June.
-
Ottawa police calling in RCMP support for Canada Day festivitiesOttawa police are calling in support from the RCMP for Canada Day festivities, as the service prepares for possible protests over Canada's birthday.
-
UCP leadership candidates explain stances on provincial police force, Alberta Sovereignty ActThree of the candidates running to be leader of the United Conservative Party believe Alberta should create its own provincial police force while others believe Albertans should be further consulted.
-
Alouettes hand Roughriders first loss of seasonThe Montreal Alouettes scored on the first play of Thursday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders en route to handing the Riders their first loss of the season.
-
North Bay police celebrate Pride Month with new ball cap and uniform patchesIf they choose to, North Bay police officers will be sporting new ball caps and Velcro patches on their uniforms for the rest of the month.
-
Huntsville crash sends two people to hospitalOPP in Huntsville are investigating after two vehicle crash sent two people to hospital on Thursday evening.
-
A great moment for basketball in the Forest City; Shaedon Sharpe drafted into the NBAThe Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, taking a chance on a player who never suited up in college.
-
Music festivals, more late-night food and drink options part of Vancouver mayor's vision for improved nightlifeOn Thursday, Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced the launch of a new Office for Night Time Economy aimed at boosting Vancouver's nightlife.