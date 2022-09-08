EPS officer charged with breach of trust after 'on-duty incident'

An Edmonton Police Service staff sergeant with 19 years of experience faces a breach of trust charge in a December 2021 "on-duty incident."

Craig Mathewson was charged in relation to a report submitted "following an arrest," the EPS said in a statement Wednesday evening.

No further details were given by police, who said no comment could be provided as the matter is before the courts.

Mathewson has been moved to an administrative role with EPS until the legal proceedings are resolved.

He was served a notice to appear in court Wednesday, police said.

"EPS Professional Standards Branch will commence an investigation under the Police Service Regulation (PSR) following the resolution of the criminal prosecution," the service said.

According to police, the arrest in question initiated a notification under the province's Police Act, specifically for the serious incidents and complaints section.

That section of the act says a chief of police in the province should notify the justice minister and police commission where an incident involving the "serious injury or the death of any person that may have resulted from the actions of a police officer."

It could also include any complaint alleging "any matter of serious or sensitive nature" relating to a police officer's actions.

According to police, after notifying authorities about the "on-duty incident," Alberta's Director of Law Enforcement indicated EPS should continue its investigation.

That investigation was then referred to Crown prosecutors in Calgary, who recommended the breach of trust charge.